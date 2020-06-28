Cardinals’ Jermiah Braswell arrested for DUI

Getty Images

Cardinals rookie receiver Jermiah Braswell was arrested for driving under the influence after police say he drove his car into Lake Erie on Saturday.

Police in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, say witnesses reported that a car moving very fast went off the road, off the embankment and into the lake. When officers arrived, Braswell was in the car and still attempting to drive.

The police report said Braswell had slurred speech, couldn’t explain how his car went into the water and was found on a breath test to have a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. No one else was in the car and no bystanders were injured.

Braswell grew up in Toledo, about 50 miles from Put-in-Bay, and played his college football at Youngstown State. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals last month.