DeMaurice Smith: Tom Brady workouts “not in the best interest of player safety”

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 28, 2020, 8:12 AM EDT
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has continued to flout the NFLPA’s suggestions about offseason workouts.

And the head of the union made it clear he’s not thrilled with Brady’s decision, for reasons that go beyond the players who are putting themselves at risk by gathering in one of the country’s biggest COVID-19 hotspots.

Those practices are not in the best interest of player safety,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said, in an interview with Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today. “They’re not in the best interest of protecting our players heading into training camp. And I don’t think they are in the best interest of us getting through an entire season.”

Smith pointed to the current discussions between the league and the union about workplace requirements, saying it was far more complicated than the matter of one group of players doing their own thing.

“I certainly understand how competitive our players are and I get that,” Smith said. ” At the same time, we are in the process of trying to negotiate, we have to negotiate with the league what happens when a player tests positive during the season. Does that player go on injured reserve? Do they go on short-term IR? If you test positive for the virus after training camp, is that a work-related injury? Are you covered under workers comp?  What benefits are available to you if you have downstream injuries from contacting COVID-19?

“All of the things that players may want to do during the offseason, have a direct impact on how well we can negotiate protections for them once the season starts. We sent out the guidance because that was in their best health and safety interests. Let’s just say for some of the players who have practiced, we’ve made sure they heard the message.”

If Brady heard it, he doesn’t care, sending out another picture last week with the message: “Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself.”

Considering the rapid spread of the virus in Florida and the growing number of cases whenever players gather — along with the complications for the entire union Smith mentioned — perhaps he should expand the scope.

9 responses to “DeMaurice Smith: Tom Brady workouts “not in the best interest of player safety”

  2. I am all for people being careful about the virus and limiting their outings. But Brady’s won 6 SBs to be the best at his job because he’s committed to this extent. To the extent that he’s had to tone it down due to how hard it was on his family. But this after twenty years is his first new system, all new receivers, and right now he’s doing less dangerous things than he’ll be doing once the season starts in a short little bit, if it does at all, and right now he has to be going on the assumption of getting ready for the season in a new place. Not ideal to be not social distancing but compared to going to the bar or something, I prefer the players spending their free time on this.

  3. Brady has always been a entitled jerk that feels the rules don’t apply to him.

    Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick further instilled this in Tom.

  4. Then make it a rule. Don’t throw out these half-hearted “I just don’t think it’s a good idea” statements, outright ban it.

  5. covid 19 will not stop until we rip the band aid off and open everything 100%. herd immunity

  6. I applaud TB12 for being himself and not letting anyone bully him into their way of thinking.

  7. Just think, if no receivers or centers showed up Tom would not be working out with anyone. Then we would not be talking about this. It’s not just Tom who should be in this conversation.

  8. When has Tom Brady ever followed the rules? He has six Super Bowl wins with an asterisk beside them

  9. A group of Covid 19 NEGATIVE players gathered to practice….Where’s the problem DeMaurice? Someone explain that to me, because I have a serious problem with this entire Corona virus, and what is expected of people who are Covid 19 NEGATIVE

