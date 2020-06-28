Ex-49er Mike Person retires

Getty Images

Mike Person, a free agent guard who started for the 49ers the last two seasons, has announced his retirement.

The 31-year-old Person, who was released by the 49ers in April, said aches and pains from injuries and a desire to spend more time with family were behind the decision.

“I just feel like now is the right time,” Person told 406MTSports.com in his native Montana. “Obviously I wish it would have ended differently, especially this past season. You take a beating, and anybody who’s played knows that. At some point you just have to tell yourself now is the right time. My kids are getting older and most likely I’d spend the entire season away from them if I were to sign with someone. I’ve missed too much already.”

Person said he had multiple offers from other teams but felt that San Francisco was the correct last stop on his football journey.

“It was in the back of my mind. I knew once this contract played out, if it had, that I would retire,” he said. “It’s one of those things where 75 percent of you wants to be done with it but there’s that 25 percent that knows you can still do it and still play.”

Person played well enough last year that there’s little doubt he could have still played, but he decided now was the right time to walk away.