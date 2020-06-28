Jamal Adams salutes Bill Belichick for signing Cam Newton

Getty Images

No employee of a New York sports team has tried to get out this hard since George Costanza hoped to be fired by the Yankees.

“I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!” Jets safety Jamal Adams tweeted on Sunday night after the Patriots signed quarterback Cam Newton. “That’s real. Congratulations Cam!”

Adams wants to be traded by the Jets to a new team. And he has been persistent in his effort to get out. His Sunday night tweet praising a division rival becomes the latest step in his quest for a new team.