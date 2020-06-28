Jets sign Cameron Clark

Getty Images

The Jets have another draft pick under contract.

The team announced the signing of fourth-round offensive lineman Cameron Clark. He joins second-round wide receiver Denzel Mims and fifth-round cornerback Bryce Hall as members of the nine-player class with signed contracts.

Clark was a three-year starter at UNC-Charlotte and was named the team’s offensive MVP in 2017. He played tackle in college, but may be destined for a move inside to guard at the professional level.

The Clark pick was one of several moves the Jets made this offseason to address their offensive line. They also drafted prospective left tackle Mekhi Becton in the first round and offensive line coach Frank Pollack said last week that putting all the pieces in place will be one of the team’s challenges this summer.