Patriots fined $1.1 million and lose third-round pick for taping Bengals

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 28, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT
Getty Images

Normally, this kind of news comes out late on a Friday afternoon.

Instead, the Patriots have been busted for violating league rules late on a Sunday night, right after word came out they were signing former league MVP Cam Newton.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots have been fined $1.1 million and lost a third-round draft pick for their filming of the Bengals’ sidelines during a game last year.

Also, the team’s in-house television crew will not be allowed to film any games during the 2020 season, and “senior club officials” will have required training on league operation and game policies.

The man who shot the video of the Bengals sideline, David Mondilo, has also been banned from NFL facilities until further notice. He had previously been fired by the team.

In December, he filmed the Bengals sideline during a game against the Browns, but said he was doing it for an in-house video on an advance scout. He also put out a statement saying he wasn’t asked to provide the video to football operations staff.

12 responses to “Patriots fined $1.1 million and lose third-round pick for taping Bengals

  1. Sounds like the league concurs with the Patriots side of the story that this was not the football ops or the penalties would be horrific including suspensions.

    Either way… don’t point a camera at the sidelines fellas. Or don’t let anyone do that on your behalf. It’s really not that hard is it?

  3. In 4 seasons Wentz has 0 playoff wins 48 Fumbles. He is 7-20 vs teams over 500. He has no heart no desire to win he has the IQ of a potato. His teammates hate him. he started 5-6 in 3 of his first 4 seasons. Nick Foles is 24-6 in his last 30 games as an Eagle

  4. My first thought was why would NE feel the need to video anything the Bengals do

  5. The NFL continues to foster the ongoing narrative that the Patriots cheat.

    The Patriots were not cheating. They were doing a documentary on their advance scouting crew. They had permission from the host team to do this. And they filmed a sideline that wasn’t engaged in sending visible signals to anybody. Because nobody does that any longer.

    They recorded a nothing sideline for documentary purposes and the tape shows nothing that wouldn’t be visible to any of tens of thousands of fans in the stands with a simple cell phone.

    Hey, Mouth-Breathers. This isn’t about cheating. This is about the NFL turning into the WWE. Goodell is too chicken to stand up to the other owners, who will cash in any unfair advantage they can get. If the Pats had been trying to illegally get video (of what, exactly? remember the teams use radio helmets now), they would have done so in the obvious way that anybody could do it, with a fan buying a ticket and using a cell phone. Like thousands of other fans using phones on game day to make video at sporting events.

    benny457 says:
    June 28, 2020 at 8:38 pm
    Pats would have zero rings if they didn’t cheat

    Just not a clever comment.

  7. Anyone wondering why patriots needed to film bengals the pats lost to the dolphins that’s why

  8. jerryjonessaidwhat says:
    June 28, 2020 at 8:44 pm
    My first thought was why would NE feel the need to video anything the Bengals do
    ——
    How to score 13 points at home in a playoff game and lose by pick 6?

  9. benny457 says:
    June 28, 2020 at 8:38 pm
    Pats would have zero rings if they didn’t cheat

    If that makes you feel better

  10. This team gets caught cheating year after year and the league does nothing but slap thier wrists. It’s way past time for a year long suspension of the head coach and GM.
    The rest of the league better hide thier playbooks or there will be a 7th tainted ring.

  12. Buried under the Cam Newton news where few people would see it. This just in, the Patriots were caught cheating again.

