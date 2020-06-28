Patriots sign Cam Newton

Getty Images

If you can’t beat him, sign him.

The Patriots have agreed to terms with quarterback Cam Newton, PFT has confirmed. The story was first reported by ESPN.

Newton has a 2-0 record against the Patriots during his time with the Panthers. The first overall pick in the 2011 draft.

It’s a low salary, one-year deal with plenty of incentives. And it gives Newton a chance to supplant another former Auburn quarterback who had been atop the depth chart in New England following Tom Brady‘s departure for Tampa Bay: Jarrett Stidham.

As one source with knowledge of the situation explained it to PFT, the opportunity to play for coach Bill Belichick in the New England system and to re-energize his image were major factors in the decision. The move also gives Newton all of training camp to earn the starting job over Stidham and, in theory, Brian Hoyer.

The Patriots view it as a low-risk deal, and they’ve accepted all risks regarding Newton’s health because he’s dying to prove himself. He’ll apparently get that chance in New England.