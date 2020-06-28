Report: Teams are talking to “friends and associates” of Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

The dance continues. Even if the footwork and the music rarely if ever match.

NFL Media, owned and operated by the NFL, reported last week that multiple teams are interested in quarterback Colin Kaepernick. PFT reported in response that such interest has not resulted in any team contacting Kaepernick or his representatives.

Then, NFL Media reported that teams have contacted “friends and associates” of Kaepernick, and that they’ll contact his agent when they “get to the point where they’re confident enough that they think they can work out a contract.”

Frankly, that makes no sense. Teams who have interest in a free agent don’t talk only to the “friends and associates” of the player while deferring any conversations with the agent until they “get to the point where they’re confident enough that they think they can work out a contract.” Teams who have interest in a player talk to the player or his agent. They first find out if the interest is mutual. They find out whether the player is willing to work out for the team. They find out what the player is looking for, by way of role.

They also find out how much money the player wants. Indeed, how can any team “get to the point where they’re confident enough that they think they can work out a contract” without (wait for it) talking to the player’s agent?

Beyond the fact that it makes no sense to talk to “friends and associates” without talking to, you know, the player and his agents, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Kaepernick and his representatives have no idea who these “friends and associates” are.

Meanwhile, there continues to be no evidence or suggestion that anyone has or plans to pick up the phone and contact Kaepernick or his representatives. Until that happens, Kaepernick’s status will be no different than it has been since he became a free agent in March 2017. And the NFL and its teams will continue to move the goalposts, to peddle the false narratives, and/or to try to run out the clock, either until Kaepernick is too old to play or fans and media members calling for him to return to the league move on to a new topic.