Bears season ticket holders can opt out this year without losing seats in future

The Bears are scheduled to play their first home game of the 2020 season in Week Two and it remains unclear how many, if any, fans will be in the seats at Soldier Field for that game.

Even if the Bears are given the green light to have people in the stands, there may be some season ticket holders who don’t want to attend because of concerns about COVID-19. On Monday, the team sent a letter to all of their season ticket holders informing them that they can opt out, get a refund without losing the chance to renew the same package for the 2021 season.

“The presence of and the exact number of fans that will be allowed into Soldier Field has not yet been determined,” the club said in the letter, via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “Our hope is to build a model that provides the opportunity to see the Bears play this fall to as many Season Ticket Holders as possible. We will communicate your options as soon as a plan is finalized. Given all of the current uncertainties, we want to inform you that one option will be to provide you a full refund for the 2020 season while still retaining your ability to renew your season tickets in 2021 in your same seat location.”

While no guidelines for fans have been put in place, the NFL has already decided to cover the first eight rows of each stadium with tarps. That will necessitate some maneuvering with customers by the Bears and the league’s other teams once the overall plans for having fans on hand are solidified this summer.