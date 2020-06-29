Belichick’s latest gamble could end up being his best

Posted by Mike Florio on June 29, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT
Six Super Bowl wins helps secure the benefit of the doubt for a head coach, as to pretty much any decision he makes. And Bill Belichick has taken full advantage of the ability to make moves for which he’ll be praised if they work, and not criticized if they don’t.

Quarterback Cam Newton isn’t the biggest gamble, because for Belichick there is no gamble. But Newton could end up being Belichick’s best roll of a pair of dice in a game where craps is never bad.

A former first overall pick, a former league MVP, a former franchise quarterback who if healthy may still be a franchise quarterback. And Newton was just sitting there for weeks, with no one pursuing him in large part because no one thought Belichick wanted him. If they had, Newton already would have been gone, likely for a lot more money than he’ll get from the Patriots.

However it plays out, Belichick wins — especially since the baseline financial investment is so low. The fact that no one even shrugs that Belichick’s most recent prior gamble (receiver Antonio Brown) blew up in the coach’s face shows how much of the benefit of the doubt Belichick gets when things don’t go his way.

Gambles made by Belichick over the years that worked out include receiver Randy Moss, tight end Rob Gronkowski, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Aqib Talib, and running back LeGarrette Blount. Those that didn’t work out include, for example, Brown, tight end Aaron Hernandez, and a pair of guys for whom Belichick traded after the lockout in 2011: defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth and receiver Chad Johnson.

Belichick actually gave up draft picks for Haynesworth and Johnson. Belichick gave up nothing for Cam Newton, making it an even lower risk. Given the position Newton plays, the status of the quarterback position in New England post-#Tommy, and the possibility that Newton could get back to being the guy he was in Carolina, the reward for this one could end up being gigantic.

And here’s the ultimate beauty of the move: If it doesn’t work, Belichick will simply end it, move on, and no one will say anything about it. Yes, it’s good to have won six Super Bowls.

  1. I think Cam will actually excel in NE. BB will keep him in check and healthy. Then he will be dangerous. Not a patsie fan.

  2. I don’t really see any downside to this signing. His best years Cam was a top 10 QB but has had his share of injuries. Think he can still play and may have a few good years left and might do well in Pats structured system. Not paying him top money and it’s not like they had a stud waiting in the wings after Brady. I think Bill may cure some of that often eccentric behavior, and propel him to a decent season

  4. Stidham keeps the job unless he gets injured however I’d be very surprised if Belichick doesnt design packages for Newton. I’d also be surprised if Newton is ever a viable starter again. He was never the most accurate or best at presnap/reading a defense and hes 31 and it remains to be seen how much injuries and age have sapped Newton of his athleticism but the last seen he didnt look good.

  5. Easy to win 6 SBs when you’re a proven cheater. They’ve only been caught 476 times.

  7. Personally I was & still am WAY MORE EXCITED to see what Jarrett can do…. & until & IF Newton does beat him out, it will only give Jarrett another year in the system & come next year in FA probably a 3rd round comp pick…. then Jarrett can step in as the starter at a much lower price then Newton would command…. be interesting to watch how things unfold!!!

  9. Only way this gamble has a chance is if cam is named the starter. If he’s the backup I think we all agree we will see the sulking malcontent at the end of the bench with the towel over his head. And bigger still, he won’t be able to play dress up for the after game presser……which is probably more important to him than the game anyway….

  10. My favorite part of being a Pats fan is watching Belichick build and reinvent the team each and every year. Draft, free agency, trades, salary cap.
    Next, is watching him game plan with the personnel he has, and specifically against the team he is playing.
    But seriously, I really love the bitter haters comments, too! That’s a year round thing. Signing Newton has re-energized the hordes. And we don’t even know if there will be a season.

  11. Ah yes, just like every BB move, let’s start worshiping him about how great this signing was. How many of those have actually panned out in the last several years. We heard the same thing about Sanu and a slew of other moves. Yes, this gamble could work out but it could also flame out spectacularly. How about we wait before all the fawning over how brilliant this move was. I have a feeling Cam won’t even be on the roster by season’s end.

  12. Buffalo fans that have wondered for years when it (losing to the Patriots) will ever end are now mocking Belichick. That’s a fool’s errand.

  14. How could gambling on a former MVP be a greater gamble than gambling on a sixth round pick in the NFL draft? Let’s be real.

  15. I don’t think Bill Belichick is worried about opinions written about him and his personnel decision making. Moreover Belichick is able to develop quarterbacks who play for him. Examples: Tom Brady was a 7th round pick who did OK. Jimmy Garoppolo was developed in New England, Jacoby Brissett and even Matt Cassel had good runs while playing in New England for Bill Belichick.

