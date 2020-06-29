Betting odds give Cam Newton good chance at Comeback Player of the Year

June 29, 2020
The news that Cam Newton is signing with the Patriots sent plenty of gamblers scrambling to place bets on Newton to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

Newton, who was a +1800 long shot to win the award before the news broke, has seen his odds go as short as +340 to win Comeback Player of the Year.

It’s easy to see how that could happen. Newton played just two games last year (and did not play well in either of them), but this year, with the Patriots, he has a great chance to win the starting quarterback job on a team that always finds itself in contention.

At most sports books, Newton has the second-shortest odds to win Comeback Player of the Year. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who also played just two games last year, is the favorite.

12 responses to "Betting odds give Cam Newton good chance at Comeback Player of the Year

  2. redclaw1314 says:
    June 29, 2020 at 5:58 am
    Football is fun again in New England
    ———-
    We’ll see how fun it is when Cam is pouting at the podium dressed like a clown.

  3. THe New England Patriots were 25-1 odds BEFORE the signing to win the Superbowl.

    AFTER signing Cam Newton …well well well

    Odds to win Super Bowl by the betting books

    @Chiefs
    4-1
    @Ravens
    7-1
    @49ers
    15-2
    @Buccaneers
    12-1
    @Seahawks
    12-1
    @Saints
    13-1
    @dallascowboys
    13-1
    @packers
    16-1
    @Patriots
    20-1

  4. Has to stay healthy and I’m not sure he can.

    If he can then… defensea should start to worry. Cam has done well with subpar weapons before.

  6. You really feel he is the starter? Then BB really missed on the Auburn
    .
    product. This was Kraft saying Newton or Kap. Now the pats wide receivers

    can go wild. Oh thats right who are they again.The Julian who led league

    in dropped passes and and and.

  7. This will be the year that Coach Belicheck shows how great he is by winning the superbowl with Cam Newton. The patriots are gonna kick teams in the teeth.

  8. Love it… 2 weeks ago no one wants to sign him because he’s damaged goods coming off a horrible injury. He stunk it up so much the franchise he was the face of for 10 years cut him. Suddenly he signs a “show me” 1 year deal with the Patriots and he’s the 2015 MVP again lol…. gotta love NFL ADD. He’s gonna be Daunte Culpepper post Vikings guys.. sorry but that’s true. Without mobility he can’t play.

  9. At the age of 31 can Cam become a pocket QB instead of an RB who throws the ball occasionally?

    The bar is pretty low for him to win comeback player of the year. Who is his competition?

  10. Newton would be a better story than Roethlisberger and the better story usually wins. Of course, Roethlisberger has the starting job in Pittsburgh and Newton does not in New England.

  12. Betting odds also say the first time Cam has a fashion show on Instagram from the locker room on game day it will be his last with the Patriots. That will not fly with Bill, and neither will the head hidden under the towel when things aren’t going right. So if Cam really wants to resurrect his career I see some changes coming for him, and like I said yesterday this could be extremely beneficial for both sides if Cam truly is motivated to prove the doubters wrong, and I’m one of those doubters myself so well see

