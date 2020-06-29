Betting odds give Cam Newton good chance at Comeback Player of the Year

Getty Images

The news that Cam Newton is signing with the Patriots sent plenty of gamblers scrambling to place bets on Newton to win the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

Newton, who was a +1800 long shot to win the award before the news broke, has seen his odds go as short as +340 to win Comeback Player of the Year.

It’s easy to see how that could happen. Newton played just two games last year (and did not play well in either of them), but this year, with the Patriots, he has a great chance to win the starting quarterback job on a team that always finds itself in contention.

At most sports books, Newton has the second-shortest odds to win Comeback Player of the Year. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who also played just two games last year, is the favorite.