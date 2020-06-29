Cam Newton moves into Top 10 in MVP odds

Getty Images

Cam Newton has gone from unemployed to decent odds to win the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

In the latest odds at MGM, Newton is at +2500 to win MVP for the 2020 regular season. That ties him for the ninth-best MVP odds with Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray.

Now that Newton is signing with the Patriots, he’s a tempting bet for league MVP. New England is always in contention, and Newton is the favorite to win their starting job.

If Newton does win league MVP, he’ll join Peyton Manning as the only players to win league MVP with two different teams. Manning won MVP four times with the Colts and once with the Broncos. Newton won MVP in 2015 with the Panthers.

The players with shorter odds than Newton for league MVP are Patrick Mahomes at +375, Russell Wilson at +600, Lamar Jackson at +600, Dak Prescott at +1200, Drew Brees at +1600, Tom Brady at +1600, Deshaun Watson at +1700 and Carson Wentz at +1700.