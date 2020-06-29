Cardinals waive Jermiah Braswell

Getty Images

The Cardinals waived receiver Jermiah Braswell on Monday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.

The team made the move two days after Braswell’s arrest for operating a vehicle impaired.

Braswell signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State after the April draft.

Police in Put-in-Bay, Ohio, said witnesses reported a car driving at a high rate of speed before going off the road and into Lake Erie. When officers arrived, Braswell remained in the car, attempting to drive.

The police report said Braswell had slurred speech, couldn’t explain how his car went into the water and was found on a breath test to have a blood alcohol content above the legal limit. No one else was in the car and no bystanders were injured.