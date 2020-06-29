Colin Kaepernick’s high school life will become Netflix series

Getty Images

Netflix will turn free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s high school life into a series, the media-services provider and production company announced Monday.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is collaborating with Kaepernick on the scripted series in black and white.

Joe Otterson of Variety reports that the series “will provide a look at Kaepernick’s early life as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity. The series will also explore what led him to become a civil rights advocate.”

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Kaepernick, 32, has remained unemployed since parting ways with the 49ers after the 2016 season.