Devin McCourty on Cam Newton: Happy not to play against him

Getty Images

The biggest NFL news of the weekend was Sunday night’s revelation that quarterback Cam Newton signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Newton’s arrival in New England adds a lot of intrigue to the 2020 season as we will now wait to see if he’s healthy enough to return to his former heights while succeeding Tom Brady as the centerpiece of the Patriots Offense. Reaction to the move has come from many corners, including the podcast hosted by Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty.

Devin McCourty has spent his whole career with the Patriots and said he’s “never shocked” by any moves the team makes. He also said he’s “happy not to play against” a quarterback who beat the Patriots both times he faced them and said it will make for an interesting training camp competition with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

“I think when you add a guy like Cam Newton, it makes our quarterback room even better. We’ve spoke about it before, the poise and the jump and leap you expect Stiddy to make,” McCourty said on his podcast, via the Boston Herald “It’ll be interesting just training camp, and competing . . . I would think adding him to our quarterback room with Hoyer. You have veterans in there. You have young guys in there. I think it’ll give us a really good chance to be good at that position. It’s always great to have a bunch of good players, and adding to that.”

Jason McCourty added that the Newton addition will “bring the best out of all of us” and the AFC East standings might not look much different if that proves to be the case.