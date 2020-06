Getty Images

The Giants continue to revamp their scouting department.

The team hired Rishi Desai as its new pro scouting intern, Neil Stratton of Inside the League reports.

Desai replaces Blaise Bell, a former receiver for Holy Cross who left the Giants to become a BLESTO Scout.

Desai most recently served as the player personnel assistant at Texas A&M. He was with Jimbo Fisher for two years after four years working in recruiting and personnel at LSU.

Desai is a New Orleans native and LSU graduate.