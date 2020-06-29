Jaguars sign third-rounder DaVon Hamilton

Getty Images

The Jaguars picked up 12 players during this year’s draft and they now have a quarter of them under contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton has agreed to the standard four-year rookie deal with the team. Fourth-round linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, fifth-round wideout Collin Johnson and sixth-round tight end Tyler Davis have also signed with the team.

Hamilton became a starter during his final season at Ohio State after playing a rotational role during his earlier years. He had 28 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and a fumble recovery last year.

Hamilton will look for work on the interior of a Jaguars line that also includes Abry Jones, Taven Bryan and Rodney Gunter.