Jets to let season ticket holders skip 2020

Getty Images

The Jets aren’t even selling individual game tickets yet, and they’re letting season ticket holders out of their deals if they want.

Per multiple reports, the Jets sent an email to season ticket owners today that said they could skip the 2020 season, without losing their place for 2021.

They’re allowing purchasers to get their money back, or apply it as a credit to next year’s balance.

The Giants took a similar path last week, as more and more teams contemplate the reality of something other than stadiums full of fans in the fall.