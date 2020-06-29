Jourdan Lewis says new Cowboys staff has given cornerbacks “a clean slate”

Getty Images

The Cowboys said farewell to last season’s top cornerback Byron Jones when he signed with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason and they said hello to a new coaching staff put in place by head coach Mike McCarthy.

Mike Nolan will be running the defense for McCarthy and Jourdan Lewis recounted his message to him and the cornerbacks that remain with the club in 2020. The central part of it was that what happened in the past won’t determine who plays what role in the future.

“They said that everybody has a clean slate,” Lewis said, via the team’s website. “It doesn’t matter how big, tall, how long you’ve been here 00 it doesn’t matter. If you can play ball, they want to see you in that position to go and compete for that job.”

Lewis, Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown are the holdovers from last year with Brown making his way back from a season-ending torn triceps. The Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson to go with free agent additions Maurice Canady and Daryl Worley as those trying to impress the new men in charge in Dallas.