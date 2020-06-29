Kyler Murray, teammates worked out together in Texas

Getty Images

The NFLPA’s warning has fallen on deaf ears as NFL quarterbacks continue to gather teammates and work out together off site.

Kyler Murray is the latest.

The Cardinals quarterback posted video on social media Monday of his work with teammates at Allen High School, where Murray went to high school north of Dallas.

It marked the first time he has gotten on-field work with DeAndre Hopkins.

Christian Kirk, Dan Arnold, Chase Edmonds, Kenyan Drake, Maxx Williams, Trent Sherfield and Drew Anderson also are identified as participating by Darren Urban of the team website. Brett Hundley and Eno Benjamin previously posted pictures on social media of their participation.

PFT previously reported Murray invited 20 teammates to Dallas for workout sessions from Sunday to Wednesday. Murray paid for everything from travel to lodging to food, costing him more than $40,000.

It is unclear if all 20 showed up.

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford are other quarterbacks who have ignored the NFLPA’s advisement to stop group workouts before training camp.

Training camps are scheduled to begin in a month.