Matt Ryan hosting fundraising radiothon Tuesday

The quarterback who called himself the best in the NFC South has done as much good in his community as any quarterback in the division.
Matt Ryan, who gave a personal donation of $500,000 to a GoFundMe fundraiser, Advancing the Lives (ATL) of the Black Community, is holding a radiothon Tuesday on 680 The Fan to continue fundraising efforts.
The fund so far has raised almost $1.3 million of its $2 million goal.
“Join me June 30th for my radiothon to Advance the Lives of the Black Community in Atlanta on 680 The Fan & 93.7 FM!” Ryan wrote on social media. “Tune in all day, bid on auction items & consider donating what you can. Whether big or small, you’ll join me in making a difference.”
Ryan will host the radiothon for 12 hours, with various guests calling in throughout the day.