NFL agent Paul Sheehy on a ventilator as he battles COVID-19

Getty Images

NFL agent Paul Sheehy is on a ventilator in a Colorado hospital, battling COVID-19, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Jon Baker, a partner at Littleton-based Pro Star Sports Agency, told Klis that Sheehy started experiencing a high fever two weeks ago. Sheehy tested positive for COVID-19 on June 21.

He was placed on a ventilator last Friday.

Baker said Sheehy’s condition has improved since receiving blood infusion antibody therapy.

Sheehy has had punters Dustin and Britton Colquitt, free-agent punter Shane Tripucka and pass rusher Cameron Wake as clients during his 32 years as an agent. Vikings co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Broncos strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow and Kevin Gilbride and his son Kevin M. Gilbride are among Sheehy’s coaching clients.