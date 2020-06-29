NFL scheduled to begin training camps with all players July 28

Getty Images

NFL Football Operations sent a tweet Monday evening, saying the league has advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28.

The league’s general counsel, Jeff Pash, said the same in a conference call last Thursday.

The NFL will allow rookies to start earlier. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said last week that the league had informed teams that they could bring in rookies July 21 with quarterbacks following July 23.

PFT reported earlier in the day that some teams may not bring in their rookies early.

The NFL issued guidelines earlier this month for protocols and procedures for when players could return to team facilities. The guidelines need to be agreed to by the NFLPA, which is directing agents to advise players to talk to their personal doctors about the risks of playing during a pandemic.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills has acknowledged protocols still are being developed as the science around COVID-19 evolves.