Patriots first team to add and lose an MVP in same offseason

Getty Images

It has been an unusual offseason in many ways in the NFL and Sunday’s news that Cam Newton has signed with the Patriots did nothing to change that.

Newton’s signing gives the Patriots an intriguing option to replace Tom Brady as their starting quarterback once the season gets underway in September. It also makes them the answer to a trivia question.

Trey Wingo of ESPN points out, via Elias Sports, that the Patriots are the first team that added a former MVP in the same offseason that saw them lose one.

Newton’s contract doesn’t look much like the one that Brady agreed to with the Buccaneers, but a return to form in New England would lead to a bigger payday down the line. It would also ensure that the quarterback swap in New England remains one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2020 season.