Pegulas jettison another top executive

In April, Pegula Sports and Entertainment issued a round of firings and furloughs, but those were limited to their hockey operation.

Now, they’ve made another change in the executive ranks.

According to Tim Graham of TheAthletic.com, they’ve fired executive vice president of finance and business administration Chuck LaMattina, whose name used to appear on the Bills and Sabres team websites.

While moves involving business-side personnel might not make headlines, the Pegulas are clearly reshaping their organization. Terry Pegula insisted there was no financial pressure on the Bills, but they’ve made multiple changes to the Sabres hockey operation.