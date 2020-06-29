Richard Sherman: Size of Cam Newton’s contract “just ridiculous”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 29, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots became the first team in league history to lose an MVP and then add another one in the same offseason when they signed Cam Newton on Sunday, but the circumstances of the two MVPs were very different.

Tom Brady left New England for a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers while Newton waited months to sign an incentive-laden contract that will pay him up to $7.5 million. Newton is coming off a foot injury that limited him to two games last year and he’s also had right shoulder issues of late, but the size of his contract caught the eye of 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

“How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting,” Sherman wrote on Twitter.

Newton is far from the first veteran player to sign a below-market contract when faced with a limited market for his services and the inability to show he was healthy this offseason surely played into the absence of bigger offers. Some of those players have parleyed those deals into bigger ones once they proved they could still play at a high level and that will certainly be the case for Newton if he’s back to good health and performance this year.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “Richard Sherman: Size of Cam Newton’s contract “just ridiculous”

  3. Ironic from Richard Sherman, whose self-negotiated contract was widely ridiculed.

    We don’t have to take issue with everything.

  5. Sherman is not stupid, it’s just some of the things he says are! Understand the market for a QB who has been injured and played only 2 games in 2 years, and has been pretty lousy for the last 4, I mean c’mon dude, it truly is not quantum physics, string theory or something that only Sheldon and Hawking understand!

  6. Pats are notorious cheapskates.
    That being said, no one is forcing Cam to sign a lowball contract.

  7. Depends on if you’re paying a guy for past performance or current expectations. Cam could get a nice payday if he plays like an MVP this year.

  9. Richard many are amazed your not giving money back to the niners after the superbowl performance.

  10. That’s the market for him right now…why is that ridiculous? Any of the other 31 teams could have signed him for more money but didn’t. That speaks volumes.

    On the flipside I can point out a whole lotta contracts that are ridiculously too high.

  11. Dalton, Winston, and now Newton have all signed lowball deals this year as an alternative to not playing at all.

    Tannehill did the same thing last year and turned his opportunity into a nine-figure contract.

  13. Wait Richard, your skill set took a big hit last year. Your pay cut is near. It’s the life of a football player. But hey if you’re smart with all the cash you retire in your early 30’s High risk high reward. Cam is no good if he’s hurt all the time.

  14. Have to think big picture.
    Which team would generate the most splash?
    And that team has 5 prime time games?

    Games against Ravens, Chiefs, Seahawks, Niners – and 2 divisional games against the Bills

    I’m half wondering if the NFL and the networks didn’t kick in some of the cash.

  15. How much is a superbowl ring worth? This is probably the best chance he will have to win one. If he does what is his value next year? I’m sure he could have gotten more elsewhere. But does he want to get a deal to go somewhere he can’t compete? He will be worth 5 times as much next year if he gets a ring or deep playoff run this year.

  16. If Kaep would humble himself and take a similar price it deal with no promises about starting, he’d have been signed years ago.

  17. Let me guess, Sherman thinks it’s because Cam is black…has nothing to do with his injuries and career completion percentage under 60% and passer rating of 86..he was an MVP 5 years ago So he “deserves” a huge contract.

  18. Thats the beauty of free markets.
    It doesn’t matter what anyone thinks.
    All that matters is what someone is willing to pay, and what someone is willing to work for.

    Personally, I think entertainers (reality show actors, movie stars, singers, etc) are way overpaid. Yet they are paid what they are.

  20. Just to clarify for some that seem to think the Pats are cheap- they spend to the cap nearly every year, so they are spending more than some teams, they just valuate things differently than teams that pay top dollar for 3-5 people and then “cheap out” on the rest of the roster. They have slotted working numbers for how much they can pay for each position, and generally have a much stronger middle class than most teams, this is part of what has made them swuccessful for so many years. So if you would prefer Dak,Cooper and Zeke and another 8-8 campaign, that is your choice, the Pats choose to approach it differently, doesn’t make them cheap just that they choose to create their roster with more strength throughout rather than a few guys. I think the results speak for themselves

  21. Mr. Sherman must not have degreed in finance or economics at Stanford. Doesn’t appear to have grasped “supply and demand” concept. How many guys who were MVPs 5 years ago and have suffered 2-3 major injuries since even get signed?

  23. Ok Richard go compare career stats of Cam Newton vs Andy Dalton. Dalton’s stats are equal to if not a little better than Newton’s. Dalton was on some really bad Bengals teams. And yet Cam is transcendent according to you. Cam contract 7.5 million. Daltons 7 million. What exactly are you trying to say?

  24. Does Richard not know that Cam’s foot still may prevent him from ever playing a down for the Patriots? Were they supposed to sign him to a mega-deal? Come on Richard.🙄

    Until Cam proves he can remain healthy and on the field, it would be ludicrous to sign him to any bigger contract than what the Pats did.

  25. you know Sherman, you are totally allowed to give him your salary as well (after taxes)
    .
    or you can buy your own team and pay him as much as you would like.
    .
    so don’t just complain about the problem, become part of the solution.

  26. Sherm just can’t seem to mind his own business. Cam didn’t have to sign the contract but obviously he thought it was worth it or he wouldn’t have done it. Whatever happened to “don’t talk about other players money”, Sherm?

  27. Sounds like the players need a reality check. This is still just a game you get millions to “play”. If you don’t like it, go get a real job like 99.9% of the rest of us.

  28. For as smart as he claims to be, he clearly missed Econ-101.

    Value is determined by what someone is willing to pay. It’s not determined by a guy who got abused and cost his team a Super Bowl.

  30. Stidham is the likely starter. I am wondering if Stanford just allows underperforming star athletes to graduate.

    Both Elway and Sherman never seem that intelligent to me.

    If he was in higher demand, his price would be higher. Pretty simple.

    At best, he beats out Hoyer and there is no guarantee in that because of how late he is coming in.

    BB wants to create the idea with some truth, that the job won’t be handed to Stidham.

  31. no NFL player worth over 10 a year . i hope it the start of the new way of thinking ..

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.