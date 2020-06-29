Shaq Barrett: Will sign tag if no long-term deal

Getty Images

Buccaneers pass-rusher Shaq Barrett has hedged about his future in recent weeks, but he cleared one part of it up Monday.

Barrett said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that he would sign the franchise tag and play out the year if they can’t get a long-term deal by the July 15 deadline.

“I am most definitely going to be here next year,” Barrett said.

Barrett said he hoped for more progress on a long-term deal, but acknowledged that “will probably be pretty hard with the situation of the world right now.”

Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks last year. If they can’t reach a deal by July 15th, he’ll make $15.8 million for the season.