With PFT Live on annual break, #PFTPM continues

#PFTPM

Yes, PFT Live is off until July 20. But the news keeps flowing, and the ball keeps rolling.

Beyond the various posts from the PFT staff on Monday, I spent roughly 25 minutes on the issues of the day via the #PFTPM podcast. The video is attached; the audio can be found wherever you find your podcasts.

We’ll keep doing the #PFTPM podcast on most afternoons during the hiatus, especially on days where the news calls for it. Stick with us around the clock, with new items posted here and plenty of other stuff addressed in #PFTPM until PFT Live returns in advance of a season that we hope will happen.

And thanks for your ongoing support of the operation. Without you, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do.