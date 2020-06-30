Bills offer season ticket holders chance to opt out

Getty Images

NFL teams have been announcing revised ticket policies in recent days and the Bills joined that group on Tuesday.

The team posted a letter from vice president of ticket sales and service Chris Colleary to their website that acknowledges that there may not be any fans at the team’s home games this season. He adds that the Bills are working with local and state officials “to establish policies and procedures to create and maintain the safest possible environment for spectators.”

For season ticket holders unwilling or unable to attend games given any change to the procedures at New Era Field, the team is offering the opportunity to opt out of season tickets for 2020 with the chance to retain the same seats and account privileges next year. The Bears, Jets, Texans, Giants and Patriots have offered similar options to their season ticket holders.

Until the guidelines for the season have been set, the Bills will neither sell any more tickets nor charge season ticket holders for any additional payments.