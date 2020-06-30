Denver Nuggets temporarily shut down facility

Posted by Mike Florio on June 30, 2020, 12:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

As the NFL continues to monitor developments in other sports, the NFL may soon need to sit down.

The NBA hopes to finish its 2019-20 season with a bubble approach in Orlando. One of the 22 teams that made the cut has had to temporarily slam the doors on their facilities.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports that the Denver Nuggets (owned by Rams owner Stan Kroenke) closed their facility on Saturday, after members of the group that will be heading to Orlando tested positive for the coronavirus. The facility, per Wojnarowski, could open again later this week.

This is just another example of the issues that the NFL will be confronting, soon. The league has had the benefit of time, given when the virus first emerged in America. Whether the league has made proper use of that head start via careful, proactive, deliberate planning or whether the league will simply move like a silver sphere in multi-ball mode and pray to avoid tilting the machine remains to be seen.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Denver Nuggets temporarily shut down facility

  1. You guys crack me up! Every time something like this happens, you seem to delight in the notion that there will be no football this year.

    I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: PLAYERS WILL TEST POSITIVE. COACHES WILL TEST POSITIVE. STAFF WILL TEST POSITIVE. IT IS GOING TO HAPPEN.

    Now, if the league isn’t aware of that too, they are idiots. So, I think we can all assume they are well aware, and they are in the process of developing plans for how those situations will be addressed when they arise.

    Otherwise, just close the league office right now, lock the door and throw away the key. Because if you need a COVID-19 free world to play football or go to school or go back to work or get married or have a funeral or INSERT YOUR ACTIVITY OF CHOICE HERE, then we may as well all just go back on lockdown until 2033.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.