Evan Engram running, cutting in return from foot surgery

Getty Images

Giants tight end Evan Engram ended last season on injured reserve, but it looks like he should be ready to go when the team gets to training camp next month.

Engram had foot surgery in December and the change to a remote offseason program meant that there haven’t been many chances to check in with how his recovery is going. Engram provided an update in his Instagram story this week, however, and things are looking pretty good.

Engram posted video of him running and cutting without any apparent issue from the foot.

The Giants exercised their 2021 option on Engram’s contract this offseason, which is something of a risk given that it is guaranteed in case of injury. The 2017 first-round pick has missed 13 games over the last two season and will likely need to improve that picture if he’s going to land a long-term deal with the Giants.