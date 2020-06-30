Jalen Hurts, DeSean Jackson working out together in Florida

Getty Images

When the Eagles drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round this April, head coach Doug Pederson said that the team was “going to explore” ways that he could help the team early in his career.

With Carson Wentz on hand, that led to thoughts of a Taysom Hill-type role for Hurts in Philadelphia, although any plans are likely to be impacted by the lack of on-field work this spring. One way to help overcome that is by getting in some work with his new teammates on his own in order to develop some chemistry ahead of training camp.

That might not meet the approval of the NFLPA, but Hurts has been doing exactly that in Florida. He posted pictures to his Instagram story of a recent workout with wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Jackson is making a return from core muscle surgery that limited him to three games in his return to the Eagles in 2019. He declared himself ready to go early in the offseason and now he’s helping to make sure that Hurts is able to hit the ground running as well.