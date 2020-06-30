KC company offering “Keep Patrick Mahomes Safe” masks

Getty Images

The whole point of wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic is that you’re not just protecting yourself, but all the people around you.

And one Kansas City company is appealing to the civic duty of keeping the star quarterback well.

Via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, a company there is selling masks with the simple message: “Help Keep Patrick Mahomes Safe: Wear A Mask.”

The best of all facemasks. pic.twitter.com/SSt7rTmKZ1 — Alicia Marie (@KC_Goddess29) June 27, 2020

The company called Raygun is donating a portion of the proceeds to local food banks, which also helps, and they said they’ve sold well.

“We started selling them on [June] 23rd and they have been one of our best selling masks since then — we had a bit over 300 sold in our first week,” the company said in a message.

Kansas City has a mandate, effective Monday, that required masks while out in public. That should help everyone there, not just the quarterback.