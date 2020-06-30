KC company offering “Keep Patrick Mahomes Safe” masks

Posted by Darin Gantt on June 30, 2020, 6:55 AM EDT
The whole point of wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic is that you’re not just protecting yourself, but all the people around you.

And one Kansas City company is appealing to the civic duty of keeping the star quarterback well.

Via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, a company there is selling masks with the simple message: “Help Keep Patrick Mahomes Safe: Wear A Mask.”

The company called Raygun is donating a portion of the proceeds to local food banks, which also helps, and they said they’ve sold well.

“We started selling them on [June] 23rd and they have been one of our best selling masks since then — we had a bit over 300 sold in our first week,” the company said in a message.

Kansas City has a mandate, effective Monday, that required masks while out in public. That should help everyone there, not just the quarterback.

4 responses to “KC company offering “Keep Patrick Mahomes Safe” masks

  1. Whatever works. If we can’t have football in the fall, it’s going to be the fault of a lot of yahoos that are more worried about “mah rights” than they are about public safety.

  2. I hate that people are profitting from this virus, it.s not just this person, but all sporting teams and tons of other companies. People are dying and all y’all are worried about is making money? oh, a “portion” goes to food banks, what’s that portion, is it even enough to truly help? I guess it’s follow the leader who tried to sell people on that malatia medicine, and some folks were dumb enough to buy it, thus lining the bic mac eaters pockets-this is the downside of capitalism, greed , money above all else, including peoples lives, truly sad

  4. I don’t know man. Really? This just doesn’t taste right. Like, if you’re not gonna do it to protect the most vulnerable people in society, then do it to protect the star qb (who by the way, is most physically suited to fight off the virus). Geez.

