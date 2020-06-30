NFL awards $1.37 million in grants to helmet developers

Getty Images

The NFL has provided funding to four groups working to create safer helmets as part of the NFL Helmet Challenge initiative that launched in 2019.

A release from the league shows that they have distributed $1.37 million in grants to support the creation of prototype helmets by July 2021. The goal is to create a product that outperforms the top helmets currently in use by NFL players and the winner can take home a prize of up to $1 million.

“By bringing together experts from multiple disciplines, the NFL Helmet Challenge aims to encourage revolutionary advances in helmet design,” NFL Executive Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy Jeff Miller said in a statement. “The awardees demonstrated the potential to do just that. We’re very excited to support their efforts and test their prototypes next year. This is one more sign of the recent transformation in the protective equipment space – more in the last couple of years than over the previous decade – and we are committed to keeping this momentum going.”

Impressio Inc. and CU Denver; Xenith Project Orbit; Kollide; and the University of Virginia were the recipients of this round of grants.