Odell Beckham says there’s “unfinished business” in Cleveland

Getty Images

Quarterback Cam Newton and wide receiver Odell Beckham worked out together this offseason and that was on some people’s minds after word of Newton’s agreement with the Patriots broke on Sunday.

Trade chatter has been a frequent parlor game when Beckham’s name comes up and some of that chatter has focused on a perceived desire to get to New England. Some people on Twitter suggested that he might look for a deal away from the Browns now that Newton has wound up there.

Beckham responded to a couple of those suggestions, including one from Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood. Wood wrote that you could “bank” on Beckham landing in New England and Beckham responded by writing that he has “unfinished business” in Cleveland.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said recently that Beckham is “free and clear” for training camp after core muscle surgery this offseason. Staying healthy would be a step toward finishing that business in his second season with the Browns.