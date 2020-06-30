Saints urge mask wearing

Posted by Mike Florio on June 30, 2020, 8:16 AM EDT
At some point in the last four months of this extended episode of The Twilight Zone, an important public-health issue became a political litmus test. It shouldn’t be. And people and organizations in positions of influence are trying to reverse that.

The Saints are on board with the effort, posting on Monday an image of coach Sean Payton wearing a face covering bearing a Saints logo on the sideline, with this message: “Do your job . . . wear a mask.”

Even if you don’t care about protecting yourself (you should) or others (you should), there’s a simple and logical connection between wearing masks and limiting the spread of the virus and enhancing the possibility that football season will happen. If you want football season, wear a mask.

The corona truthers continues to search for silver linings in the storm clouds that have been strengthening not subsiding, but the news is bad and getting worse. The virus continues to race through the population, largely unchecked. The summer months haven’t done jack squat to slow it down. And so it will gather strength and pack a wallop in the fall, barring urgent, immediate action by everyone.

It starts with wearing a mask. I go to the local grocery store once a week. Roughly two thirds of the people there aren’t wearing masks. Roughly half of the people not wearing masks seem to resent those who do. Roughly a third of those wearing masks aren’t covering their noses with it. And then there are the people who have a mask on but it’s pulled down under their chin.

It’s inconvenient, yes. It can get a little uncomfortable, yes. But it’s the one tangible thing that we all must do to keep this slow-moving nuclear explosion that seems destined to eventually wipe a million or more Americans off the face of the earth before a vaccine can be developed and distributed.

So listen to the Saints and Sean Payton and Mitch McConnell and Mike Pence and everyone who is now urging us to do something we should have been doing from the get go: WEAR A MASK.

  2. A massive 500% increase in testing is responsible for the uptick in cases. Deaths have continued to drop. Testing has increased 500% since April but daily cases have increased only 29% while daily deaths are down 84% & have continued to drop.

  4. Things are going to get really bad in America. We don’t even have a national strategy, where is the contact tracing? Americans will be banned from even going to Europe. We’re going to become more isolated from the rest of the world like never before. We plateaued with a large number of cases, doing a very half hearted attempt at shutting things down; now it’s about to ride exponentially across the sun belt. This is just getting started in America while the rest of the world is going to defeat the virus. Really embarrassed by our leaderships response to the virus, they had months to prepare and did nothing!!

  5. There won’t be football this year. Mike’s grocery store observation summed everything up. It’s a shame the wearing a mask became political instead of science. Now everyone loses.

  6. This pandemic would be well under control and life would be nearing normal if half the people had taken it seriously from the beginning. Trump’s half.

    In lots of places, it’s optional.
    And needs to stay that way.
    How is that working out in Texas, AZ & Florida? Your on this site because you love football, but you would rather not wear a mask and have no football?

  8. I agree with masks. But just saying “(you should you truther)” isnt going to make someone who doesnt go “oh really? Ill do it now that you told me to” It just perpetuates the one sided rhetoric that we have in the media where people listen to politicians or openly opinionated news companies instead of unbiased scientists that we should be having reflect on both sides of an issue with raw science.

