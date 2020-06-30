Small financial investment doesn’t mean Cam Newton addition isn’t a gamble

Posted by Mike Florio on June 30, 2020, 7:51 AM EDT
Getty Images

Last night, we explained that the signing of quarterback Cam Newton could end up being the best of Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s many gambles. Some argue that it’s not a gamble at all, because Newton enters with a veteran minimum contract, allowing him to be released with minimal financial consequences.

While that’s correct, as it relates to the money that would be lost if Newton isn’t healthy or otherwise doesn’t fit, it’s still a gamble. Belichick is introducing one of the largest personalities in sports into the locker room, shaking the faith of Jarrett Stidham and turning the entire roster’s settled expectations for 2020 training camp onto their head. Although the pandemic necessarily unsettles anyone’s and everyone’s expectations for 2020 training camp and beyond, there’s only so much turbulence any team can take. Brady left and the offseason program unfolded with players vouching for Stidham and then, exactly one month before training camp opens, Cam Newton is on the team.

While that may energize plenty of players, the energy won’t be justified until it’s clear that Cam can be the Cam that Cam was before a shoulder injury derailed his 2018 season and a foot injury derailed his 2019 season. And while Belichick and staff have done a great job of baking the “do your job” mantra into the minds of everyone in the organization, it will be hard for them to not wonder about how Newton will do his job as the team processes the ultimate “distraction” to the task at hand.

But, remember, the “distraction” dynamic applies only to players who aren’t good enough to justify welcoming the risk that the rest of the team will lose focus. Newton is worth it, if he’s healthy and still something close to the guy who won the league MVP award five years ago.

The gamble comes from the possibility that Newton isn’t that guy anymore, that Belichick will have to eventually give the job back to Stidham, and that the team will have spent time thinking about and talking about a man who ultimately won’t become the successor to Tom Brady when everyone could have been focusing on the fact (as they’ve been for nearly four months) that Stidham will be the guy to replace Brady at the most important position on the field. If it doesn’t work, the disruption to the Patriot Way will make it harder for the team to be what it would have been if Newton hadn’t been signed.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Small financial investment doesn’t mean Cam Newton addition isn’t a gamble

  1. I heard an interview with Aqib Talib a couple of months ago where he said that when the Broncos played the Panthers in SB 50, the Panthers only had 17 plays and that they were easy to prepare for. Cam will have to broaden that A LOT for the NE offense that changes every week.

  2. Imo the largest gamvles to this weren’t fully mentioned in the article.
    1) what if Cam acts like Cam and is a disgruntled whiney so-and-so causing locker room discord
    2) what if he doesn’t, and Stidham only plays mediocre ball and the fans and worse yet, the locker room are riotous demanding Cam gets a shot? That could set back Stidham significantly. What if Cam is then only slightly better? Can BB handle that type of QB controversies?

  3. People are overthinking this. Belichick was always going to upgrade at that position, and he knew he could because there were like 5000 QBs available this off-season. Furthermore, he could win with Edelman at QB if he had to. One day people will learn. He sees football in 3-D. It’s going to be funny watching the diehard Pat fans flip though and praise Cam Newton after ripping him for years.

  4. It’s no gamble, Cam signed for the minimum betting on himself. I think every player in the NFL realizes that it is a business. Do you want to grow your brand…TB12? Take control of your future.

  5. Newton still has to win the job. Until that happens, it is only a $1 million gamble; not even peanuts in NFL terms. If Stidham melts from competition, he would not be worthy of the job anyways. I think Stidham is worthy, and there will be good competition if Newton is really healthy.

  6. A gamble is when you have something to lose the Pat’s got him for pennies they have nothing too lose .

  7. But Stidham will be the guy to replace Brady. At best Newton wins the job and then gets a huge payday next year…..from someone else. And the Pats are right back to Stidham….whom they have expressed confidence in but rumors have been circulating locally that he would benefit from one more year before he takes the job.

  8. “The gamble comes from the possibility that Newton isn’t that guy anymore, that Belichick will have to eventually give the job back to Stidham….”

    Belichick hasn’t given to the job to Stidham, nor anyone…

  9. Its always a competition in NE. Every player knows and understands that. That’s how players like JC Jackson, Jonathon Jones, Adam Butler, Jakobi Meyers and David Andrews made the roster. They were all undrafted free agents. Every year at least one undrafted player makes the roster.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.