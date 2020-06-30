Steelers optimistic season will be played on schedule, with fans in stands

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 30, 2020, 11:06 AM EDT
The NFL is continuing to move forward with plans to play the full season on schedule with fans in the stadiums, and the Steelers say they’re optimistic it can be done.

The Steelers said on Monday that they think they can comply with local health officials’ recommendations while playing the season with fans at Heinz Field.

“We will continue to work with health officials around the state while following the proper protocols and guidelines by the CDC when preparing Heinz Field for the 2020 season,” the Steelers said in a statement to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “At this time, we remain optimistic we will play our home games as scheduled in front of our fans with the understanding that we will follow the NFL and government regulations to maintain the safety of our fans, players and staff.”

Although the league has decided not to allow any fans in the first six to eight rows of any stadium, there have otherwise been no restrictions announced about how many fans can attend games and how far apart they must remain. It seems likely that some limits will be placed on attendance to promote social distancing, but at the moment, teams are plowing ahead with the idea that they’ll be able to make it work.

  1. Pa will be back in lock down mode by the beginning of September as the surge spreads from the South to the North, football , um no, Just no!

  2. The NFL season will be played. That is 100% fact.

    I am 100% ok with the season being played and have said all along that it will indeed be played.

    I do not agree with having fans in the stands until a effective vaccine is readily available to all people.

    Trust me, I want fans(including myself) to be allowed in the stands as much as anyone, but this NFL season is not the time for it to be done safely. Too many people are still not taking this virus seriously and thus all of us have to suffer. That is the reality right now. We can’t safely be in the stand around these imbeciles.

    We will be getting the NBA and MLB back here shortly. They will be concluding their seasons with no fans in the stands because that is the safest way to do it.

    Enjoy the 2020 NFL season on TV and celebrate the fact you can do so safely.

    #The2020NFLSeasonIsAGo!

