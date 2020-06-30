Texans to allow fans to skip season or get refund on season tickets

Getty Images

The Houston Texans are giving their season tickets holders a few options for how they want to handle the upcoming 2020 season amid COVID-19.

According to KHOU 11, the Texans reached out to season ticket holders on Monday to give them a trio of options for their tickets for this year.

Fans can elect to keep their tickets with the hope of being able to attend games in person this fall. However, because of virus restrictions, they may not have access to their typical seating. The second option is to skip this season’s games with any money previously paid going toward their 2021 tickets instead. Additionally, those fans will also get a 10 percent credit on food, beverage or merchandise at NRG Stadium.

The final option is to ask for a full refund with the money being re-credited to the account it was paid from.

The NFL has already instituted a plan to cover with tarps the first eight rows of stadiums to allow for more advertising space on TV broadcasts with fans unlikely to fill stadiums to capacity across the country.