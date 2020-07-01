California restricts activities in 19 counties for at least three weeks

Getty Images

California has experienced a resurgence of the coronavirus, and so the state that houses three NFL teams is taking more aggressive measures to slow the spread.

Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a shutdown in 19 counties of indoor operations at theaters, restaurants, wineries, museums, etc. for at least three weeks. Bars must close all operations, indoor and outdoor.

California restricted all business early in the pandemic. Things are now moving in that direction, with the start of NFL training camps only four weeks away.

Indoor activities have been targeted based on the pervasive belief that the virus spreads far more quickly in confined spaces than outdoor. Regardless, it’s currently spreading aggressively in many areas of the country. If it’s not brought under control, it inevitably will affect the NFL.