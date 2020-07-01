Cam Newton already working out with Mohamed Sanu

Getty Images

The newest quarterback of the Patriots isn’t wasting any time in getting together with one of his future pass targets in New England.

In an instagram video from The Sideline Hustle, Newton was shown working out at a field on the campus of UCLA with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on Tuesday.

Newton and Sanu were frequent opponents of each other when Newton was with the Carolina Panthers and Sanu with the Atlanta Falcons. Now together in New England they will be tasked with taking over for Tom Brady and trying to keep extend a streak of AFC East division titles to 12 straight seasons.

Both Newton and Sanu are looking to bounce back after injuries after their 2019 seasons. Newton was limited to just two games before a Lisfranc injury ended his final season in Carolina. Sanu was slowed significantly after he was traded to New England last year when he sustained a high-ankle sprain in just his second game with the team.