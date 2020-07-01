Giants Super Bowl ring heist masterminded by Patriots fan

In June of 2008, a jewelry store in Attleboro, Massachusetts, was burglarized, and millions of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen — including Super Bowl rings for the Giants, who had beaten the Patriots four months earlier and chose a Massachusetts jeweler to make their rings. It was a professional operation that involved destroying the store’s alarm, cutting a hole in the roof, and making off with a safe that weighed 1,000 pounds.

“Whoever did this knew what they were doing,” the police captain investigating said at the time.

It turned out that the thief did know what he was doing — and knew that he was going to a jewelry store to take the rings from the team that had beaten his own favorite team.

The thief, Sean Murphy, was a Patriots fan who first learned about the location of the Giants’ Super Bowl rings when perusing sports news online that offseason. A long article about Murphy at Bloomberg.com reveals that he was angered by the Giants’ shocking Super Bowl win, which included the Eli Manning-to-David Tyree pass that was one of the greatest plays in NFL history — or in the mind of Murphy, one of the luckiest plays in NFL history.

“They don’t deserve them,” Murphy thought of the Giants’ rings, according to Bloomberg.

Although Murphy’s burglary was well-planned and successful, he had less success figuring out what to do with the rings after the burglary. You can’t exactly go around advertising that you have stolen Super Bowl rings for sale, so he held onto the rings, eventually gave one as a gift, and it wasn’t long after that until the authorities tracked him down. He’s been behind bars since, both for the jewelry heist and a burglary at a Brinks armored car depot, but only recently told his story publicly, saying he’s hoping to sell his story for a movie. It’s certainly quite a tale.

