Jordan Love becomes sixth NFL first-round choice to sign

Getty Images

The Packers have their first-round choice under contract.

The team announced quarterback Jordan Love has signed his rookie deal. The Packers also made official the signing of second-round choice A.J. Dillon, which was reported earlier Wednesday.

Green Bay has signed six of its nine choices, with third-rounder Josiah Deguara, fifth-rounder Kamal Martin and sixth-rounder Jake Hanson still unsigned.

Love received a four-year, $12,383,470 fully guaranteed contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. Love’s signing bonus is $6.6 million.

It marks the first time the No. 26 pick received a fully guaranteed deal under the current rookie contract system, according to Garafolo.

The Packers traded up with the Dolphins to select Love.

He becomes the sixth first-round draft choice to sign, with Tua Tagovailoa, Derrick Brown, Javon Kinlaw, Austin Jackson and Brandon Aiyuk also having signed.

Love was a three-year starter at Utah State, throwing for 8,600 yards and 60 touchdowns in 38 games.