Kyler Murray: A lot of last year’s sacks were on me

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been working out with some of the team’s skill position players recently and the addition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to that group has led to a lot of optimism about Arizona’s hopes for the 2020 season.

High hopes for the offense would be dashed if Murray isn’t able to get the ball to those players come the regular season. He was sacked 48 times during his rookie season, which led to criticism of the offensive line.

Murray thinks that criticism should fall on him as well. Murray said recently that “a lot of those sacks I feel were on me” because of how long he held the ball or how he responded to pressure. Murray was only sacked twice in the last three games, which may be a sign that he’s moving in the right direction.

“I don’t think I’ll be putting those guys in that situation too many times anymore,” Murray said, via USAToday.com. “If it happens, it happens, but I think we’ll be a lot better just from experience.”

The end of the season offered promise on the learning from experience front and continuing that trend would make for a lot of smiles in Arizona this season.