Largest video display in NFL is complete

Posted by Mike Florio on July 1, 2020, 12:44 PM EDT
SoFi Stadium announced on Wednesday that the largest videoboard in all of sports has been completed.

It consists of 70,000 square feet and it stretches for more than 120 yards.  It weighs 2.2 million pounds, and it has more than 260 speakers embedded in it. The wattage can power 1,500 home theater systems.

And the reality is that most fans will likely be seeing it from home, not in person.

That’s the obvious irony of the boast from the new Rams/Chargers venue regarding the video display. The way things are going, no one will be there to see it at all in 2020. At this point, all we can reasonably hope for (given the current path of the pandemic) is that the players will be there to see it.

  1. That looks like the next level up from the one in Dallas. SoFi Stadium, in general, looks like it will be next level up.

  2. Only Kroenke would build a $6.5 billion dollar stadium with the largest videoboard in the middle of a pandemic. Scary, how much money that stadium cost when so many people are out of work, furloughed, and just plain struggling.

  3. flipside says:
    July 1, 2020 at 12:57 pm
    Yeah, because Kroenke somehow knew a pandemic would occur at the same time as the opening of his stadium 🙄

  4. Kroenke’s finances will be stressed to the limit if no fans come to his new 6+ billion stadium. The bank notes don’t care about viruses… That said, I have a personal rule not to shed any tears for billionaires…

  5. “And the reality is that most fans will likely be seeing it from home, not in person.”

    And the other reality is that most fans who see it in person will be fans of the away team.

