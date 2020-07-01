Largest video display in NFL is complete

TheRams.com

SoFi Stadium announced on Wednesday that the largest videoboard in all of sports has been completed.

It consists of 70,000 square feet and it stretches for more than 120 yards. It weighs 2.2 million pounds, and it has more than 260 speakers embedded in it. The wattage can power 1,500 home theater systems.

And the reality is that most fans will likely be seeing it from home, not in person.

That’s the obvious irony of the boast from the new Rams/Chargers venue regarding the video display. The way things are going, no one will be there to see it at all in 2020. At this point, all we can reasonably hope for (given the current path of the pandemic) is that the players will be there to see it.