NFL will not have a supplemental draft this year

There will be no supplemental draft in 2020.

Despite some talk that there could be an increase in players entering the supplemental draft because players who are uncertain about the status of the college football season would rather turn pro, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the NFL informed all 32 teams today that no supplemental draft will take place this year.

Although the Collective Bargaining Agreement gives provides for the possibility of a supplemental draft each year, there’s no rule requiring it.

The supplemental draft began in 1977 and is intended for college football players whose eligibility status changed after the deadline to enter the regular draft. Last year’s supplemental draft saw one player drafted, with the Cardinals spending a fifth-round pick on safety Jalen Thompson.