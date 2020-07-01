Pete Carroll: We killed it during the offseason

Getty Images

This NFL offseason was unlike any other, with players and coaches barred from team facilities during the pandemic, and all work done on video conference rather than on the field. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll believes his team got better, despite the circumstances.

Carroll told Doug Farrar of USA Today that the Seahawks exceeded expectations with the work they put in under unusual circumstances, and he believes that’s going to make a big difference once they can finally get on the field.

“We killed it during the offseason in a way I couldn’t envision it going as well as it did,” Carroll said. “It went great, and we accomplished a lot, and we’re smarter than we’ve ever been. The transition we make now will be huge. Who would have thought that we could come out of the offseason and say that this was an extraordinary offseason – learning and teaching and concepts, and then all of the social stuff and personal stuff we dealt with has been so challenging, but necessary. Hopefully, we’re really going to make a turn here that’s extraordinary. There’s so much happening, even though we’ve been sitting at home! It’s just amazing.”

Carroll’s optimistic nature has not been shaken by the circumstances of this offseason. He expects another big year in Seattle.