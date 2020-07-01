Report: Jets “still talking” to Demaryius Thomas

Getty Images

The Jets acquired receiver Demaryius Thomas from the Patriots in early September. He could return for another season.

The Jets are “still talking” with the free agent, Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com reports.

It might be Thomas’ only chance to continue his career.

The Jets could use him if Thomas has anything left. Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims likely start on the outside with Jamison Crowder in the slot. Braxton Berrios and Vyncint Smith are the main backups.

Thomas, 32, played 11 games for the Jets last season, making 36 catches for 433 yards and a touchdown.

In 10 seasons, Thomas has 9,763 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns.