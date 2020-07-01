Report: Yannick Ngakoue still wants trade, has no plans to sign tag

Getty Images

The Jaguars want Yannick Ngakoue on their 2020 roster. The defensive end wants a trade.

With two weeks until the deadline for franchise players to sign a long-term deal, that’s where the sides sit.

Nothing has changed with Ngakoue’s stance, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports, and Ngakoue has no immediate plans to sign the tag.

Ngakoue got into a Twitter spat with Tony Khan, the team’s senior vice president of football administration and technology, earlier this offseason.

The relationship between Ngakoue and the team turned sour last summer when the Jaguars offered him a deal that averaged $19 million annually. He sought $20 million annually and held out for 11 days in training camp before playing last season for $2.025 million.

The Jaguars placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Ngakoue, worth $17.8 million for 2020.