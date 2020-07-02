Buccaneers have high demand for tickets, no idea if fans can attend

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 2, 2020, 10:40 AM EDT
Getty Images

After the Buccaneers signed Tom Brady, their problem selling tickets went away. But now they’re dealing with an unexpected problem, thanks to COVID-19.

Bucs COO Brian Ford told season ticket holders in an email that the team simply doesn’t know how many fans the stadium is going to have room for this year, and so it’s taking a wait-and-see approach.

“Over the last 24 hours, there have been many reports regarding stadium capacities at NFL venues for the 2020 season,” Ford wrote, via the Tampa Bay Times. “The Buccaneers will continue to work with the NFL, Florida Governor’s Office, City of Tampa Mayor’s Office, Tampa Sports Authority and Hillsborough County officials to ensure we have policies and procedures in place that are appropriate for our community. It is our top priority to create and maintain the safest possible environment for our fans at Raymond James Stadium. As we approach kickoff of the 2020 season, we will remain in constant contact with you, providing all of the latest updates as soon as we have them.”

The Buccaneers are currently not selling season tickets, instead just asking fans to give the team their contact information if they would like to be informed when the team knows for sure which seats it can sell. After years of struggling to sell tickets in Tampa, the Bucs are now facing a different problem.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Buccaneers have high demand for tickets, no idea if fans can attend

  1. The stands SHOULD BE FULL, and this scare mentality needs to STOP. This invented pandemic was nothing more than a serious case of the flu that possessed the ability to attack it’s hosts in a manner not seen before, and therefore it was deadlier than your average seasonal flu, and it was labeled a pandemic because of the speed at which it traveled. HOWEVER, if you go to the CDC website and look back to a post they made in 2017 they pointed out that WORLDWIDE seasonal flu deaths WERE RISING, and the hardest hit group were the ELDERLY, and that worldwide the death rate was averaging over 600,000 people a year, and they were dying due to breathing complications. Does that sound familiar? GET THE FACTS AND STOP PANICKING

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.